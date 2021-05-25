



May 25, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news IMO, concluded the analysis of the treatys on safety of the ships in sight of the regulation of independent navigation

The job is concluded in the last reunion of the Committee for Marine Safety

In the last session of reunions of the Committee for Marine Safety of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) holding in recent days the analysis has been capacity to term on the treatys in matter of safety of the ships in the optical to estimate which next steps to complete in the field of the regulation of independent navigation of Maritime the Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). The IMO has evidenced that the job realized from the Committee, with the completion of the analysis exercise, represents the first most important step opening the road to aimed arguments in order to guarantee that the regulation holds the step with the technological developments.