



May 26, 2021

Original news Uiltrasporti asks that clarity is made on the situation of Tirrenia-CIN

Invitation to the immediate convocation of a table of I confront with unions

Uiltrasporti asks that clarity is made on the situation of Tirrenia-CIN, after the company has introduced request of admission to the pre-emptive agreed one in business continuity ( on 25 May 2021), and it exhorts the convocation of a table of I confront immediate with unions. "The confusion - they have emphasized the general secretary and the national secretary of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo Fantappiè - is overlapped to ulterior confusion. Servants extreme clarity relatively to the dispute Tirrenia CIN and more in general terms to the last accadimenti of the Honored Group. From a part - they have found - the Ministry of Transportation that proposes a manifestation of interest for the line Civitavecchia - Cagliari - Arbatax without to manage the social clause, from other Tirrenia CIN that informs to have deposited in court a continuity question after, previously, had opened a agreed procedure of "blank"".

"In both cases - they have observed Tarlazzi and Fantappiè - this that turn out absentee is the constitution of a table of confronts with the union who explains clearly which will be the future of the marine ones of the Honored Group and as the force will be protected job in the contests for the managed territorial continuity from the Ministry. They do not interest us more - they have specified the two trade-union leaders - the reassuring slogan who we have read on the official notice of CIN inherent to the "maintenance of the places of work" when meanwhile it is spoken about "dismissione of some routes", "sale of some assets" and a "rigorous one action plan" that we do not know absolutely. We want clarity and protections for the marine ones: for this we claim a table of I confront that it at the same time eliminates the uncertainty and the confusion that are being diffused in the union and between the workers, offering, precise elements in terms of occupational and wage guarantee for all the involved subjects".