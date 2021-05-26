



May 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Fincantieri delivery to Windstar Cruises the ship Legend Star

She has been subordinate to Palermo to participations of lengthening and modernization

Fincantieri has delivered to the Windstar Cruises the ship Legend Star, the second unit of the lengthening plan and modernization "Star Plus Initiative" of the value of 250 million dollars started from the crocieristica society that it sees involved three ships of the class Star: Delivered Breeze star last year, Star Legend and Star Pride.

Star Plus Initiative previews three main complex phases of participation: the insertion to the center of the hull of the ship of a new section of 25,6 meters, the substitution of the engines of propulsion and the generating diesels engine for a more careful navigation to the atmosphere and public the numerous modernization of salt and of the cabins.

Before the participation of lengthening Legend Star it had a length of 134 meters, a tonnage of about 10.000 tons and an ability to 212 passengers. Now, to the term of the work realized in the ship yard of Palermo, it is long about 160 meters, it has a tonnage of about 13.000 tons and is able to accommodate 312 passengers.