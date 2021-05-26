



May 26, 2021

Expressed mourning and abashment from Assoporti and ANCIP

It has passed away in nottata Matteo Leone, the worker crushed yesterday from a fork truck in the port of Salerno. Spaces have been the efforts completed from the doctors of nosocomio the Salerno province in which hospitalized era. Pain and bitterness for the death of the worker are expressed by Assoporti: "first of all - the president of the Association of the Italian Ports has declared, Rodolfo Giampieri - I express deep mourning of all the association to the relatives of the passed away harbour worker in the port of Salerno, for this tragedy that hits us all a lot".

Remembering that only little weeks ago Assoporti the engagement had restated to make how much possible one in order to ask for ulterior incidents in the ports and to such fine era defined the start, in agreement with the social parts, of an extraordinary campaign of sensitization in order to still diffuse more the attention on this crucial topic, Giampieri has restated that "safety and the health of the workers are a good on which cannot be transigere. They are in program - it has added - various encounters is with the cluster that with the social parts in order to face also this topic, that it must be carried to the center of the attention of all. We want that the job is source of well-being and safety, not of pain and suffering. Working entirety only implementing the technological transition and accompanying this phase with a campaign of information and adequate formation we can aim with decision at safety and job".

The National Association Companies Harbour Enterprises (ANCIP) has manifested "a deep abashment and an immense pain for the incident that has funestato the port of Salerno and its workers. The continuous and incessant action that this association turns in confronts of own associates and of the portualità all - it has specified the representation of the Italian harbour companies in a note - cannot that to feel strongly whipped when these episodes happen. The quality and safety of the job finalized firstly to the safeguard of the workers remain one of the primary objectives of how many they operate for the improvement of the harbour activity in our country. We are near the family and the colleagues of the vanished worker also on behalf of all the harbour Italians".