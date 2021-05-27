



This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 traffic in the port of Amburgo it has grown of +0.4% thanks to the marked rise in March

The traffic of the container, with 2,2 million teu, has recorded an increase of +1.8%

In the first three months of this year the port of Amburgo has enlivened 32,1 million tons of goods, with an light increment of +0.4% on the first trimester of 2020, of which about 18,2 million tons of goods to the disembarkation, in increase of +3.4%, and 13,9 million tons to the boarding, down of -2,8%. The Harbour Authority of the German port of call has specified that the increase recorded in the first trimester of 2021 is generated by the strong impulse of the activity marked in the single freedom of expression, rise that suffers of confronts with March 2020 when the first effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 were already perceived on the economy, while in the first two months of the 2021 activity it has turned out little dynamic.

Alex Mattern, Co-administrator of the Port of Hamburg Marketing, has specified that, in particular, "freedom of expression has marked decisive carrying out as for handling of the container. Regarding March 2020 - it has announced - this has turned out advanced of +9.4%.

In entire the first trimester of the 2021 single containerized trade it has turned out analogous regarding that of the same period last year being it are pairs to about 22,2 million tons. In terms of enlivened containers from 20 ', in the first three months of this year the total has been of 2,20 million teu (2,16 million in the first three months of 2020), of which 2,0 million teu full (1,9 million in the first three months of 2020) and 0,2 million teu empty (0,2 million). The containerized trade of import-export has turned out pairs to 1,40 million teu (1,39 million), while that of transhipment has been of 0,80 million teu (0,77 million).

Much important it has turned out the increase of the traffic of the container with China, that she is the main commercial partner of the German port, being it are pairs to 672 thousand teu (+16.0%). The traffic with the USA, that it is according to commercial partner, has totaled 147 thousand teu (+0.7%).

In the field of the bulk, the first trimester of the 2021 total 9,5% million in the same period have been of 9,8 million tons (last year), with which 2,6 million 2,8 million load liquids (), 5,5 million tons of bulk enlivened with bucket (4,7 million) and 1,7 million tons of agricultural bulk (2,0 million). In the segment of the goods conventional the traffic has been of 0,25 million tons (0,30 million).

