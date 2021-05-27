



May 27, 2021

In recent months eight new associates have entered

Poste Italiane has been associated to the Freight Leaders Council (FLC), the association between companies of the supply chain whose objective is to contribute to the development and the competitiveness of the field of the logistics. "The income of Poste Italiane in the Freight Council Leaders - the president of the association has commented, Massimo Marciani - realizes the unavoidable synergy between logistics, innovation and digitalisation, in order to offer services more and more evolven to citizens and enterprises. The acquisition of Mail reflects the will of the FLC to increase own social compages to stakeholder in a position to catalyzing the digital transformation of the Country regarding all the members of the chain of the value, creating the conditions in order to transform the logistics from muscular to digital".

"Poste Italiane - it has added Marciani - will inside find of the FLC all the stimuli necessary in order to continue to realize logistic ecosystems to high added value, is regarding the simplification processes and digitalisation, is to value own assets in a vision of shared logistics and circular economy. We are convinced that the contamination between stakeholder that the FLC is realizing in the section constitutes a good practice, to diffuse the how much most possible one to all the levels".