



May 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Adjudicated the contract for the first phase of the new Peruvian port of Chancay

COSCO Shipping Chancay Port Co., the society participated to 60% from Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports and to 40% from the Peruvian Volcan Compañia multipurpose Minera who will realize the new port of Chancay, 80 kilometers to north of Lima ( on 24 January 2019), it has assigned to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) the contract for the construction of the first phase of the new Peruvian harbour port of call.

Draft of the greatest harbour project assigned to a Chinese society in Latin America let alone the contract of greater amount obtained from a Chinese company in Peru.