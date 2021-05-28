



May 28, 2021

The Handle announces that Tirrenia-CIN and GNV would be excluded by the ban

The contest for the confidence of the public marine service between Genoa and Porto Torres in order to guarantee the territorial continuity with the Sardinia would be from doing again. According to how much reported today from the news agency Handle, the companies of navigation Tirrenia-CIN and GNV, the only ones remained in contest for the confidence of the activity, they would be excluded by the ban. Specifying that such indiscretion could be only confirmed when Invitalia, that has managed the contest, will publish the definitive outcome of the procedure, the Handle has remembered that on the hung ban also the resource introduced from the Grimaldi group to the Regional Administrative Court of the Latium that will be discussed next the 4 june.