



May 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Gaetano Vinci is the new president of Asamar Sicily

Gabriele Geraci vice-president and Bruno Ferreri secretary of the association

Gaetano Vinci is the new president of Asamar Sicily, the Association Shipping agents Raccomandatari and Marine Mediatori of the Sicily. Vinci, that he succeeds to Domenico Speciale that has been to the rudder of the organization from February 2019, is holder of Vinci Marittima, they give beyond forty years operating in the port of Augusta, and has already covered the role of regional vice-president and member of the national council of Federagenti.

Illustrating the lines it guides of its presidency, Vinci has explained that they will be realized in a effort in order to increase the base of the associates on all the regional territory, in a collaboration with all the operators engaged in an increase of the marine field in Sicily let alone with the administrations firstly in order to favor, through a upgrading computer science, the velocizzazione of the practical ones.

Vinci, that its predecessor for the carried out action has thanked, to the guide of Asamar Sicily placed side by side by Gabriele Geraci of the Bonanno Siblings of Catania, confirmed vice-president, and by Bruno Ferreri of the CAP. S. Romeo & C. Ferreri of Augusta in the role of secretary of the association.