



May 28, 2021

Original news The resumption of world-wide the commercial exchanges continues

The WTO evidences the turned out impressive of the containerized marine transport

In the first months of this year the world-wide commerce is continuing to resume after the express but short decrease caused from the pandemic of Covid-19 in according to trimester last year. It explains the World Trade Organization (WTO) introducing the last reading of own devised barometer in order to analyze the course of world-wide the commercial exchanges, that it supplies information in real time on the development of the exchanges of goods regarding the recent tendencies. The current reading of the barometer is 109,7, that is almost 10 points to above of the value of base of 100 and in increase of 21,6 points on a yearly basis. Such reading - the WTO specifies - reflects is the force of the current resumption that the depth of the shock last year caused from the sanitary crisis.

In the last month all the indices that compose the "Goods trade barometer" have been to above of the trend and in increase, evidencing the generalized nature of the resumption and signaling a accelerated rhythm of expansion of the commerce.

The WTO announces that, between the indices of the members of the barometer, the greater increments are recorded by the orders of export (114,8), by aerial transport (111.1) and by electronic members (115,2), than - the organization remembers - they are all highly predictive of the commercial developments in the short term. Moreover the WTO finds that the force of the index of produced automotive (the 105,5) could reflect the improvement of the sentiment of the consumers since the confidence closely is connected to the sales of durable goodses. This is worth also for raw materials agricultural (105,4), that generally they are constituted by destined wood to the inhabited construction industry. At last - the WTO still evidences - the good results of the marine transport of container (106,7) are more impressive to light of the fact that the shipments by sea have resistito well during the pandemic and consequently they have had less land to recover.

