



May 31, 2021

Original news Suez Canal Authority debits the entire responsibility of the silting up of the Ever Given to the command of the ship

Also in the presence of the pilots on board - the agency emphasizes - are the commander who decides

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) debits to the command of the ship the entire responsibility of the silting up of portacontainer the Ever Given, than in the end of March it has caused the block of the naval traffic in the Suez Canal for six days. In the past hours the agency has held a press conference to which the members of the commission of the which charged SCA have participated to follow the negotiations for the compensation of the damages caused from the incident, in the course of which lawyer Khaled Abou Bakr, advisor of the president of the commission, has confirmed the attempt to resolve the controversy for out-of-court way, approach - it has specified - regarding which the Authority of the Suez Canal has received positive signs from the company owner of the ship, the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

In the course of the encounter the responsibles of the commission investigate of the SCA have denied that the atmospheric conditions have had some role in the silting up of the ship and have evidenced that in journeying through the channel the Ever Given was preceded by 1/2 ships of tonnage and analogous dimensions to those of the portacontenitori of the Shoei, ships that are journeyed in full safety and the within of the same climatic conditions. Relatively to the presence of two pilots of the SCA on board of the Ever Given, the representatives of the commission have specified that the role of the pilots is exclusively advisory and their opinion is not binding and that, therefore, the responsibility of the command of the ship falls back entirely on the commander of the portacontainer.

