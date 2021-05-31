



May 31, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Approved of consuntivo budget 2020 of the Harbour Authority of Gioia Tauro

The administration remainder is of beyond 131 million euros

Today the harbour Committee of Gioia Tauro has approved of relative the consuntivo budget to exercise 2020 of the Harbour Authority that had already recorded the favorable opinion of the revisers of the accounts. The document anticipates a remainder of administration of beyond 131 million euros. The agency has remembered that draft of partially already bound sums to the infrastructural valorization of the harbour ports of call that is fallen back in administrative division of the Harbour Authority, between which the dry dock for the port of Gioia Tauro, for which the agency has destined 40 million euros, and others infrastructural works considered strategic based on defined how much in Triennial Operations plan 2021-2023.

From the illustration of the reporting, by the leader of the Area Finance of the agency, Luigi Ventrici, it emerges that last year the amount of the entrances has been of beyond 25,4 million euros against about 14,9 million euros destined to the escapes. They are collected altogether 24,8 million euros while the carried out payments have had a consistency of 14,8 million euros. Moreover the increase of 10 million euros of the case value is found, that 141 million euros at the close of 2019 to beyond 151 million euros of the fine ones are passed by the relative initials exercise 2020. The Harbour Authority has emphasized that draft of important liquid sums, that they have a clear destination of use and are immediately available in order to finance ulterior infrastructural works.