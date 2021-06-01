



June 1, 2021

For transport railway agreement RCG and Pasifik Euroasia between Asia and Europe via Turkey

The services of the two societies will converge on the Turkish terminal of Köseköy

The railway society Rail Austrian Cargo Group (RCG) and that Turk Pasifik Euroasia has tightened a partnership with the objective to ulteriorly develop to the rail shipment of the goods between Asia and Europe, pivoting the respective activities on this director on the Turkish terminal of Köseköy. The agreement is based on the transports realized from the Turkish company between Asia (Azerbaijan, Kazakistan, Uzbekistan and China) and the terminal of Köseköy and on those carried out from RCG between Turkey and Europe through the terminal of Halkali (Istanbul) with ten complete spins to the week. With the start of the collaboration these last services will serve also the terminal of Köseköy, in the Asian part of Turkey.