



June 1, 2021

Original news Genoa Marine Transports buys the Ichnusa ferry

It is yielded by BN of Navigation

Genoa Marine Transports (GTM), joint venture joint between genoese the Finsea and Saint George of the Port, has bought from BN of Navigation the Ichnusa ferry, used in the past from the company of elbana navigation in order to operate the summery line between Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia and Bonifacio in Corsica. With ship GTM it will operate, already beginning from the season in course, the line that connects the Sardinia with the Corsica entering in a currently served market only by Moby Lines.