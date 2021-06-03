



June 3, 2021

It has been put down on the backdrop to -21 meters of depth

To thirteen days from the explosion of the fire on the portacontenitori X-Press Pearl, in spite of the efforts in order to contain and to extinguish flames, yesterday the ship is sunk putting down itself on the backdrop to -21 meters of depth to the wide one of the srilankese port of Columbus. Against the repeated reassurances on the happened extinction of the fire owner of a shipping company X-Press Feeders is diffused by the company, by the numerous images it is diffused by means of the local institutions taken part in order lend aid turned out obvious on board the serious caused damages to the hull from flames and the happened explosions.

