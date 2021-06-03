



June 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first three months of the 2021 revenues of the RINA they are piled to 121 million euros

In the 2020 they have been pairs to 495 million euros

The classification and accounting firm RINA has announced to have closed the first trimester of 2021 with revenues pairs to about 121 million euros, online - it has specified the society - with the budget and although permanere of the uncertainties and the complexities tied to the pandemic. The company has specified that the course of the businesses unit and the collection orders almost 200 million euros afford to confirm guidance the economic-financial institution for 2021. Moreover the cover of the backlog at the level of group turns out pairs to 85% and the performance clean financial institution is online with the forecasts.

The assembly of the RINA associates has approved of the budget 2020 that sees the clean revenues pairs to about 495 million euros, in increase of about +4% regarding 2019, and a profit clearly of 4,5 million euros against 3,1 million euros of the year precedence.