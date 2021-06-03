



June 3, 2021

The transaction is subject to the approval of the authorities antitrust

The logistic group German Rhenus has yielded own activities in Bulgaria to the Austrian Gebrüder Weiss. The sale of the Rhenus Bulgaria OOD, that it is subject to the approval of the authorities antitrust, includes, besides the passage to the Austrian logistic group of about 100 dependent of the Rhenus Bulgaria, the activities and assets of the society to Sofia, Burgas, Svilengrad, Vahrn and Plovdiv.

"With the acquisition of the customers and the dependent of Rhenus Bulgaria - it has emphasized the managing director of the Gebrüder Weiss, Wolfram Senger-Weiss - we double the entity of our unit in Bulgaria, where work longtime with success, and represents the first important step of our development being profitable us in a position to remarkablly widening our presence in the Bulgarian market relatively to international shipments and the logistics and strengthens our distribution network with ulterior centers. This acquisition - it has moreover specified - represents our income in the segment of the home deliveries in Bulgaria and widens our geographic cover in the region".

The logistic group Gebrüder Weiss is active in Bulgaria from 1993 with the two alleviates of Sofia and Vahrn offering logistic services of terrestrial, aerial and marine transport and other services.