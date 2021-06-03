



June 3, 2021

In origin destined to warehouse and material storage, they could now be used for the development of the activity own of the concessionaires

In the within of I rearrange of the area of the naval repairs of the port of Genoa, today the sheds situated in the industrial part of the port of call formally are delivered to the concessionaires Friendly & Co. Srl, Ferfrigor Porto Srl, Gennaro Srl, Lagomarsino Anielli Srl and Naval Diesel Srl. Draft of the grouping of sheds to East of the industrial district of the naval repairs, realized for a part at the beginning of years Two thousand and successively widened with the realization of ulterior nine modules, that they substantially preview an operating zone to ground floor, while in the advanced levels they include premises of service and accessories for other asset, which dressing rooms, directional premises with single offices and open space.

The sheds, in origin destined only for activity of warehouse and material storage, in consideration of the happened anticipated delivery after the assent of the Commission Test, can now be used for the development of the enterprise activity own of the concessionaires of the field naval repairs.

The Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western has specified that shortly the comparative procedure in course to remaining ulterior the two modules and means will find conclusion relatively also, than also in this case will come before delivered for mere warehouse and, once executed the work of system and obtained the anticipated delivery, for the development of the enterprise activity.