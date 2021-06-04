



June 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news With secondary offer ZIM it aimed to obtain 320 million dollars

Proposed a price per.share of 40 dollars

The company of Israeli navigation ZIM, than at the beginning of this year has made own income in the list of the Stock exchange of New York, has announced today that 6,97 million the yielded common stocks from shareholders of the society in the within of the decided secondary offer from the company will be sold to the public for 40,0 dollars for every title (yesterday the closing price have been of 40,9 dollars), for a value of the entire offer of 279 million dollars. The proposal includes an option, exercisable within 30 days from the launch of the offer, in order to acquire ulterior 1,05 million actions to the same price, for a total almost 42 million dollars.