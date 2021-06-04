



June 4, 2021

The fleet of Reunited Tugs Panfido becomes rich of ulterior naval means

The tug "Vortex" will be employed in the port of Venice

Joined É today in the port of Venice the Vortex, that it enters to take part of the fleet of the tugs of the Reunited Tugs Panfido. Draft of naval means to elevated performance is in harbour waters that offshore. Of the tonnage of 839 tons, the unit is long 38,7 meters and wide 14,6. The tug has a power motor of 7208 BHP, an ability to shooting to fixed point until 73 tons and is equipped of powerful devices antifire and for services antipollution. Constructed in 2010 from the Spanish yards Astilleros Gondan on Robert Allan Ldt project, the means have lend service in the North Sea under Norwegian flag.

"With this ulterior investment - it has emphasized the president and managing director of the Reunited Tugs Panfido, Davide Calderan - today the fleet of our group has reached the 26 units. We continue our plan of strengthening face to guarantee to the port of Venice a service of more and more effective and competitive towing, also in relation to the particularitity of the lagoon and the modern dimensions of the fleets of the users. The Vortex is destined currently lend service to Venice in replenishment to the fleet of 13 tugs in concession, by virtue of the decrees of existing obligatory nature especially for the cruise ships, that they demand tugs of large power".

