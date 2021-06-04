



June 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news From the complementary Bottom to the ulterior PNRR bottoms for the ports of Augusta and Catania

The AdSP of the Sicily Oriental announces new resources for beyond 159 million euros

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Oriental has announced that in the bill n. 59 on 6 May, in the within of the complementary Bottom to the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience, the ports of Augusta and Catania have obtained ulterior financings. In particular, the catanese port of call will receive 70,0 million euros for the consolidation and recharges of mantellata of the outer dam of the port and the strengthening and potenziamento of the head and 56,5 million euros for the electrification of the docks. For the port of Augusta they are previewed 32,6 million euros for the electrification of the docks of the Commercial Port.