



June 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news COSCO Shipping Ports in negotiations in order to acquire a participation of minority in HHLA the Tollerot terminal

It is one of the three terminals for containers managed from the German company in the port of Amburgo

COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalista society that is under responsibility of the shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping, is dealing with the terminalista group German Hafen Hamburger a Logistk AG (HHLA) the acquisition of a participation of minority in the Container Terminal Tollerot (CTT), the society integrally controlled of the Germanic company that manages the container Tollerot terminal of the port of Amburgo, port of call in which HHLA work also the container terminal Altenwerder and Burchardkai.

HHLA has explained that the participation of COSCO Shipping Ports in CTT would strengthen the relations with the Chinese partner and would assure a sustainable planning of the container Tollerot terminal to the aim to safeguard the volume of activity and the occupation in the port of Amburgo. China is the main commercial partner of the German port and gives beyond 40 years the ships of the COSCO Shipping calls the Tollerot terminal.

