



June 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the first trimester of this year the revenues of the French CMA CGM have for the first time exceeded the ten billions of dollars

Profit clearly record of 2,09 billion dollars (+3,658, 5%)

Also for the French CMA CGM, so as for the other main world-wide containerized companies of navigation, the first trimester of 2021 has been a period record as for performance recorded financial institutions, in strong increase for CMA CGM so as for the other marine carriers regarding the year precedence. The transalpine group has archived item the first three months of this year with revenues pairs to 10,72 billion dollars, value never reached previously and advanced of +49.2% on the first trimester of 2020, of which 8,58 billion deriving from the activity of marine transport of container (+57.4%) and 2,14 billion from the logistic activities operated by French group (+25.0%).

Also the operating costs have reached a value piled records being to 7,53 billion dollars (+21.3%), of which 898,2 million expenses for the fuel purchase and other producing of consumption (- 7.9%), voice that is down from four consecutive trimesters, 2,00 billion expenses for handling of containerized cargos in harbour within (+40.1%), 1,83 billion for transport terrestrial expenses and for connections feeder (+25.3%), 447,5 million for the charterings and the purchase of slot (+37.2%), 408,5 million harbour expenses and burdens of transit (+22.2%), 287,1 million expenses for the equipments containerized and their repositioning (+2.9%), 1,16 billion benefits to dependent (+18.2%) and 401,5 million administrative overhead expenses and (+18.4%).

In the first trimester of this year CMA CGM record of 3,18 billion dollars (+227.3% has recorded a Gross Operating Margin), with a contribution of 2,97 billion from shipping containerized (+273.4%) and of 171,7 million from logistic activities (+25.5%). Also the operating profit has reached a value record being itself attested to 2,46 billion dollars (+544,5), with a contribution of 2,42 billion from the activity of containerized marine transport (+795.3%) and of 39,4 million from logistic activities (+1,541, 7%).

Values never reached previously also those of the profit before taxes and the profit clearly that they have been pairs respective to 2,13 billion dollars (+2,325, 5%) and 2,09 billion dollars (+3,658, 5%).

In the first three months of the 2021 fleet of ships of the group it has transported containerized cargos for a total pairs to 5,46 million teu, in increase of +10.7% on the correspondent period last year.

Al 31 last March the company had a fleet constituted from 563 ships. We remember that 30th April it has ordered to navalmeccanico group Chinese CSSC the construction of 22 portacontainer, of which you are from 15.000 teu, six of the ability to 13.000 teu and ten from 5.500 teu that they will be taken in delivery in 2023 and 2024 ( on 30 April 2021).

