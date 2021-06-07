



June 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The Maltese Mariner Shipping of the Hili group has acquired the Tubeline compatriot

Tubeline is active in air shipments and marine and the deliveries express

British Hili Company, through own branch Maltese Mariner active Shipping in the fields terminalistico and harbour, has acquired the Tubeline Ltd., marine shipment house Maltese that work is in the section of air shipments and that in that of the deliveries express.

The Hili Company group is present in Italy through the Intermodal Terminal Venice (TIV), society participated from the Mariner with the Marinvest of the group Mediterranean Shipping company (MSC) that work a terminal for several container and goods in the commercial port of Marghera to Venice.