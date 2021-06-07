



June 7, 2021

The exercise is closed with a net loss of -29 thousand euros

Interporto of Bologna has archived item exercise 2020 with a value of the production of 25,6 million euros, down of the -4,3% on the exercise anniversary precedence. The interportuale society has announced to last year have closed with a loss after tax of -29 thousand euros against a loss after the taxes almost -1,4 million euros in 2019.

Last year the railway traffic near the interporto has recorded an increment of +27.4%, with an increment of +13.9% of the enlivened railway wagons, while that camionistico is diminished of -2,6% ( on 27 January 2021).

Interporto of Bologna has announced that in 2021, on the plan of the investments, the railway segment will benefit of an important contribution of the Ministry of Infrastructures and destined Sustainable Mobility to the development of the intermodal services in Italian interposing you. In particular, the potenziamento of the railway infrastructure previews the realization of new railroads from 750 meters and a large square of 50 meters of width, managed for the assembly of crane to portal.

Contextually to the approval of the budget, the associates of Interporto of Bologna have supplied to reconfirm the three members of the executive board for a year, faculty previewed from the charter and - he has explained the society - considered opportune waiting for the communal and metropolitan elections in program for the next autumn.