



June 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Partnership between Nova Marine Carriers and Aug.Bolten

Project for the institution of a pool for the management of ships handysize

The Swiss Nova Marine Carriers, society with a fleet of beyond 80 ships portarinfuse that she is under responsibility of the families Romeo and Bolfo/Gozzi, has acquired a strategic participation in the governance of the German company Aug.Bolten, society with center to Amburgo that figure in the lists of the Stock Exchange of the hanseatica city already in 1801 and that among other things has an important bridgehead to the Pireo where the company work from years with a base for technical the business management in connection with a branch Philippine for the manning.

The operation previews the constitution of joint venture and the planning of a pool for the management of ships handysize. "The resumption of the market bulk - Gehrard Binder has explained, shareholder of the Aug. Bolten - opportunity has favorite new and therefore has blown in the sails of the new joint venture society in. We are extremely optimistic about the possibility to strengthen substantially our operations in pool. Nova Marine puts in field solid equity and important contracts and this will return the combined development of new ideas possible".

The managing director of Nova Marine Carriers, Vincenzo Romeo, has emphasized that "this operation marks another important milestone in the development of the fleet handysize of the Nova Marine group and supplies the possibility of strengthening in new geographic areas. To play a role from protagonists in the two historical squares of the shipping world-wide, Amburgo and Athens - it has evidenced Romeo - is on one side pride reason, from the other the confirmation of the great vitality of the Italian and Mediterranean armament".