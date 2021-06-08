



June 8, 2021

Original news Wan Hai Lines will carry out an own independent service on the route Asia - East Coast the USA

It will have frequency weekly magazine and it will be realized with ten ships

Wan Hai Lines (WHL), the third company of taiwanese containerized navigation for ability to the fleet that in recent days has become the tenth world-wide carrier of this market thanks to its important program of new constructions, has announced that he will inaugurate an own independent marine service on the route between Asia and the coast oriental of the United States.

New line, called AA7, will be started next the 18 june with departure from Taipei and will be realized with ten portacontainer of the ability to 2.800-4.000 teu. The service will have a frequency weekly magazine and will touch the ports of Taipei, Xiamen, Shekou, Cai Mep, New York, Savannah and Taipei.