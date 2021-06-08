



June 8, 2021

Grimaldi Euromed has renounced to the relative resources to the drafts Genoa-Port Torres and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari

Invitalia, the agency for the development of the Ministry of the Economy, has made the point on the contests that are managing in order to entrust in concession the services of public marine transport of passengers, vehicles and goods with the islands. The agency has remembered that the confidence of such services on the Naples-Cagliari-Palermo route for the duration five-year-old, for an amount of beyond 33 million euros, is adjudicated to the Grimaldi operator Euromed with a decrease of about 18%, while the confidence of the services on the Termoli-Tremble draft, for the duration three-year-old and an amount of beyond 12 million euros, is adjudicated to operating Free Navigation of the Gulf with a decrease of about 5%.

How much instead to the confidence of the services on the draft Torres Genoa-Port, for the duration five-year-old and an amount of about 25 million euros, Invitalia has remembered that the procedure will be restarted after the exclusion of the two operating participants to the procedure, Italian Company of Great Navigation and the Navi Veloci.

The fourth procedure, relative to the confidence of the services of marine transport on the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari draft, has gone desert and the outcomes of the warning of the procedure negotiated indetta from the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility for the confidence of the service for the period comprised between the first July attend successively and on December 31, 2021.

Invitalia has announced at last that, relatively to the contests for the drafts Torres Genoa-Port and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari that has been object of resource by the Grimaldi operator Euromed, as a result of the decision of the REGIONAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT Latium to reject the suspensory one and to send back to the merit, 4th june the recurrent one has renounced to both resources.