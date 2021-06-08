



June 8, 2021

It will support customers from Rome to Civitavecchia, Anzio and Nettuno, Ventotene and Pontine Islands until Gaeta and Formia

The genoese Pesto Sea Group, than from 55 years work to international level in the acceptance and assistance to the great yachts assuring supplies of edge and bunkeraggio is in the season of the charter that in the winter period, has opened in the Tourist Port of Rome a new center of Agents Pesto for the technical, fiscal and logistic support of the superyacht, and the complete management of the permanence of the hosts, the commanders and the crews.

The new center of Rome, through which Agents Pesto it can support customers from Rome to Civitavecchia, Anzio and Nettuno, Ventotene and Pontine Islands until Gaeta and Formia, joins to the centers of the company to Genoa, Portofino, Imperia, La Spezia, Naples and Venice where every year they are managed in average 1,200 touched of superyacht and beyond 10.000 people of crew and 5,000 hosts.

"Thanks to the new office to Rome and two agents on the territory - the administrator of Pesto Sea Group has explained, Massimiliano Pesto - we will be still more neighbors to our customers succeeding in velocizzare and optimizing the planning of every detail of the cruise and to offer to an exclusive experience and made-to-measure for the requirements and the expectations of the hosts of the superyacht. In a moment of difficulty and stall world-wise, Pesto Sea Group has continued to grow and to improve itself, to confirmation of the solidity of the Group and the value of our daily job to great support of the nautical one from diporto, a fundamental field for the national economy and of the territory".