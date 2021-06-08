



June 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Grimaldi has taken in delivery new Large ship PCTC the California

It has an ability to 7.600 ceu

Today the shipowning group Grimaldi has taken in delivery Large the California, the last one of seven ships PCTC (Also Car & Truck Carrier) commissioned to the Chinese ship yard Yangfan di Zhoushan. Long 199,90 meters and wide 36,45 meters, the new ship have a tonnage of 65.255 tons and a cruise speed of 19 knots. Large the California, that it fly Italian flag, can transport about 7.600 ceu (car equivalent unit) or in alternative 5,400 linear meters of goods rotabile and 2,737 ceu.

Besides the automobiles, Large the California can embark any type of rotabile cargo (agricultural vans, trucks, tractors, bus, excavators, etc) until 5,3 meters of height. The two ramps of access, lateral and one of breast, allow to load unit with a weight until 150 tons.

Once reached by China, Large the California will be employed in order to upgrade ulteriorly the connection ro-ro weekly magazine operated from the Grimaldi group between the Mediterranean and the America North, serving regularly 15 ports in Italy (Civitavecchia, Gioia Tauro, Livorno, Salerno, Savona), Spain (Valencia), Belgium (Antwerp), Canada (Halifax Regional Municipality), the United States (Baltimora, Davisville, Houston, Jacksonville, New York), and Mexico (Altamira, Veracruz).

The managing director of the partenopeo group, Emanuele Grimaldi, has remembered that "still very 15 new highly innovative ships will be delivered in the next few years, and - it has emphasized - we continue to invest in research & development in order to constantly increase the quality of our offer reducing, at the same time, the environmental impact of our operations".

