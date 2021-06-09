



June 9, 2021

The revenues are diminished of -77,9%

For the first time, in the first trimester of the 2021 generated Gross Operating Margin from the activities of the Global group Holding Ports (GPH) it has turned out of sign negative and pairs to -20,1 million Turkish Liras respect to a Mol of positive sign for 62,9 million Turkish Liras in the correspondent period last year. In the first three months of the 2021 such activity, that they return GPH the main independent world-wide terminalista in the segment of the cruises, they have produced to revenues pairs to 28,9 million Turkish Liras (2,8 million euros), with a decrease of -77,9%.

In the first trimester of the 2021 crocieristico traffic in the harbour terminals of the group, because of the pandemic of Covid-19, practically has been annulled being is pairs to about 10 thousand fleeting, with a decrease of -99% regarding the 1,3 million one passengers in the first trimester of 2020.

In the first three months of this year the revenues totals recorded from GPH are piled to 380,6 million Turkish Liras (+17.7%). The EBITDA has been attested 46,0 million to Turkish Liras (- 45.9%). The group has closed the period with a net loss of -184,7 million Turkish Liras respect to a net loss of -131,0 million in the same period of the year precedence.

We remember that in the course of the first trimester of this year group GPH has signed with the Authority of Harbour System of the Ionian Sea the contract of concession for the management of the traffic of the cruises in the port of Taranto ( on 30 April 2021).

