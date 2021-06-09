



Original news Ports of call (Asamar): incomprehensible the exclusion from the PNRR of the development plans of the port of Livorno

Exhortation to recompact those common forehead that in last years it has decreed the success of the port of call

Francesca Scali, new president of the Asamar, the association of the shipping agents of Livorno, denunciation the exclusion of the development plans of the port of Livorno from the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR). "He is not comprehensible - it has evidenced - as nobody of the strategic works that they regard the port of Livorno, firstly the Europe Dock from which the future role of an extended economic and productive habitat depends, has not found neither place neither mention in the PNRR. Just with this end in view - it has found - he is indispensable today to recompact those common forehead of enterprises, institutions and world of work that the success of our port of call has decreed in last years".