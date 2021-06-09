



June 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news From the complementary Bottom to the PNRR 120 million euros for the port of Civitavecchia

Musolino: with 69 million euros for the last railway mile, we will have the resources necessary in order to carry out a real transformation of the port of call

The Authority of Harbour System of the Centro Settentrionale Tyrrhenian Sea has announced that in the within of the complementary Bottom to the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience (PNRR) is allocated 120 million euros for the port of Civitavecchia. In particular - it has specified the agency - the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility has allocated for the Latium port, waiting for the ulterior passages for the effective concretizzazione of the financings in the within of the Recovery Plan, 120 million euros subdivided between the following projects: 10,10 million for the bridge of connection with the detached mole; 26,65 million for II the lottery of extension of dock 13 of the detached mole; 43,25 million for the opening of the mouth to south of the port of call, with the new access to the historical basin, and 40 million euros for the cold ironing, that is for the electrification of some docks for feeding the ships in pause, affording to extinguish the engines.

"Draft - the president of the AdSP has commented, Pino Musolino - of a positive result however who, together with 69 million euros already obtained for the last railway mile, will allow us to have the resources necessary in order to carry out a real transformation of the port, that it will positively affect deeply and also the city and the surrounding territory. With these participations we will go in fact to throw the bases in order to program what they will be able to become Civitavecchia and the territory in the future, is for how much it concerns the tourist flows that for the organization of the support logistics of the new harbour traffics. All in a total design of increase and sustainable development of the port, and more in general terms than all the area that gravitates around Civitavecchia and to high the Latium".