



June 9, 2021

Original news To July the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Western Sicily will re-enter in Assoporti

Giampieri: from today we can work coesi to the flank of all the players of our field

Today the assembly of the Association of the Italian Ports (Assoporti has held), met for the first time after the designation of the new president Rodolfo Giampieri whom it has recorded I re-enter in the organization of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Western Sicily. As a result of a letter of demand for I beginning from re-enter the next July sent from the president of the Sicilian agency, Pasqualino Monti, approved of unanimously, Assoporti will return therefore to having all the associated Authorities of new.

In the margin of the assembly, that Oliviero Giannotti as general secretary has among other things confirmed, president Giampieri has emphasized to have received with "immense likes the decision of Pasqualino Monti to indent the AdSP of the Western Sicily in combination, above all now - he has explained - that we are about to face a moment of large I throw again of the Country also thanks to the National Plan of Resumption and Resilience, that we demand a supplement of responsibility by all. From today - it has evidenced Giampieri - we can work coesi to the flank of all the players of our field, finding the best solutions for sustainable future renewing of the section, in strong collaboration with the Ministry".