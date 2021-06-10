|
June 10, 2021
- The Maersk group would be about to proceed to the cession of the Maersk Industry Container
- Between the companies interested, the Chineses CIMC and Midea, the Americans Carrier Global and Thermo King, the Daikin Japanese and the British Triton
- To the half of the next month the interested companies will officially be revealed to acquire the Maersk Container Industry, the society integrally controlled from shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk that produces to container refrigerator after to have abandoned by now over recent years the production also of containers for cargos it dry(on 3 January 2019). He has anticipated the news agency "Bloomberg" specifying that to the sale, whose value could pile until to a billion of dollars, the Chineses would be interested Lower International Marine Containers (Group) (CIMC) and Midea Group Co. as well as - he has specified "Bloomberg" - the Americans Global Carrier Corporation and Thermo King Corporation, the Japanese Daikin Industries and the British Triton Investments.