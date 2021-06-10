



June 10, 2021

Between the companies interested, the Chineses CIMC and Midea, the Americans Carrier Global and Thermo King, the Daikin Japanese and the British Triton

To the half of the next month the interested companies will officially be revealed to acquire the Maersk Container Industry, the society integrally controlled from shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk that produces to container refrigerator after to have abandoned by now over recent years the production also of containers for cargos it dry ( on 3 January 2019). He has anticipated the news agency "Bloomberg" specifying that to the sale, whose value could pile until to a billion of dollars, the Chineses would be interested Lower International Marine Containers (Group) (CIMC) and Midea Group Co. as well as - he has specified "Bloomberg" - the Americans Global Carrier Corporation and Thermo King Corporation, the Japanese Daikin Industries and the British Triton Investments.