June 10, 2021
- Metrocargo Italia acquired 70% of Arquata Logistic
Services
- The company specializes in the provision of services
logistics and storage for industrial operators
- Metrocargo Italia, an intermodal operator active in Italy and
France, acquired 70% of Arquata Logistic Services, a
logistics based in Arquata Scrivia (Alessandria) and specialized
in the provision of logistics and storage services for
industrial operators. Metrocargo Italia specified that
the objective of the investment is to extend its
services to the industrial logistics sector with activities
storage, material storage with any
processing, palletization, customs warehouse with personnel
dedicated, simplified procedures, VGM service - Verified Gross
Mass with certified weighing, handling and filling/emptying
containers.
- "The area's development programme," said the
President and CEO of Metrocargo Italia, Guido
Porta - provides for a series of interventions that will lead, at full capacity, to
have a railway connection with two tracks of 250 meters
each with electrified root and a new warehouse of 12, 000
square meters in accordance with all safety provisions and equipped with
of the most modern technologies for storage and
handling of goods.'
- "The entry into the network of companies
Metrocargo is part of the many activities related to the
railway logistics - said Marco Cavalieri, councillor
by Arquata Logistic Services - will allow Arquata Logistic
services to develop new synergies both in terms of know-how and
Industrial relations'.
