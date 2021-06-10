



June 10, 2021

The company specializes in the provision of services logistics and storage for industrial operators

Metrocargo Italia, an intermodal operator active in Italy and France, acquired 70% of Arquata Logistic Services, a logistics based in Arquata Scrivia (Alessandria) and specialized in the provision of logistics and storage services for industrial operators. Metrocargo Italia specified that the objective of the investment is to extend its services to the industrial logistics sector with activities storage, material storage with any processing, palletization, customs warehouse with personnel dedicated, simplified procedures, VGM service - Verified Gross Mass with certified weighing, handling and filling/emptying containers.

"The area's development programme," said the President and CEO of Metrocargo Italia, Guido Porta - provides for a series of interventions that will lead, at full capacity, to have a railway connection with two tracks of 250 meters each with electrified root and a new warehouse of 12, 000 square meters in accordance with all safety provisions and equipped with of the most modern technologies for storage and handling of goods.'

"The entry into the network of companies Metrocargo is part of the many activities related to the railway logistics - said Marco Cavalieri, councillor by Arquata Logistic Services - will allow Arquata Logistic services to develop new synergies both in terms of know-how and Industrial relations'.







