



June 11, 2021

Eight Vice-Presidents appointed

René Berkvens, who for 36 years has held numerous positions within the Danish Naval Mechanical Group Damen Shipyards became its CEO in the period from 2006 2020, has been appointed the new President of SEA Europe, the association that represents the shipbuilding industry european naval union. The appointment was decided by the meeting yesterday and the two-year assignment becomes effective from today.

In the first statement by the new President of SEA Europe, Berkvens pointed out that the current one is "a very critical moment given that the maritime technology sector in Europe has been severely affected by the pandemic crisis. This crisis, he pointed out, hit our sector, what's more, at a time when he was already suffering due to unfair competition and increased competition trade protectionism.

In addition, the Sea Europe General Assembly appointed eight Vice presidents. This is Bernard Meyer (managing partner of Meyer Werft), Hervé Guillou (President of Gican), Dirk Lehmann (managing director of Becker Marine Systems), Vincenzo Petrone (President of Assonave), Lars Skytte Jorgensen (Vice President Marine BU Boiler Systems of Alfa Laval), Lawrence Zammit (president of SEA SMRC), Egil Haugsdal (President of Kongsberg Maritime) and Helen Polychronopoulou (President of HEMEXPO).







