|
|
|
|
June 11, 2021
|
|
- René Berkvens is the new president of SEA
Europe, 20
-
- Eight Vice-Presidents appointed
-
- René Berkvens, who for 36 years has held numerous
positions within the Danish Naval Mechanical Group Damen
Shipyards became its CEO in the period from 2006
2020, has been appointed the new President of SEA Europe,
the association that represents the shipbuilding industry
european naval union. The appointment was decided by the
meeting yesterday and the two-year assignment becomes effective from today.
-
- In the first statement by the new President of SEA Europe,
Berkvens pointed out that the current one is "a
very critical moment given that the maritime technology sector
in Europe has been severely affected by the pandemic crisis.
This crisis, he pointed out, hit our
sector, what's more, at a time when he was already suffering
due to unfair competition and increased competition
trade protectionism.
-
- In addition, the Sea Europe General Assembly appointed eight
Vice presidents. This is Bernard Meyer (managing partner of
Meyer Werft), Hervé Guillou (President of Gican), Dirk
Lehmann (managing director of Becker Marine Systems), Vincenzo
Petrone (President of Assonave), Lars Skytte Jorgensen
(Vice President Marine BU Boiler Systems of Alfa Laval), Lawrence
Zammit (president of SEA SMRC), Egil Haugsdal (President of
Kongsberg Maritime) and Helen Polychronopoulou (President of
HEMEXPO).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail