June 11, 2021
- MSC unveils new luxury brand Explora Journeys
- In 2023 Fincantieri will deliver "Explora I",
the first of four ships of the new company
- The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
communicated today the official launch of its company in the
luxury cruise segment, announcement following decision
revealed in March 2019 to order Fincantieri, with a
investment worth more than two billion euros,
four ships destined to operate in this market and the subsequent
presentation of the future luxury brand
September 2019). The new company will be called Explora
Journeys and Explora I will be the name of the first of the
four luxury units built by Fincantieri that the
will deliver in 2023, while the next ones will be completed
in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
- "Building a luxury brand that redefines
the cruise experience and create a category in its own right -
explained Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises,
the passenger division of the MSC group - was a vision
that my family and I have been cultivating for a long time." a
project that physically kicks off today with the
ceremony of cutting the first sheet metal of explora I
san Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) at the Service Centre
Navali, specialized in logistics services and processing for the
sheet metal park. The ship will then be built on the construction site
Fincantieri naval ship of Monfalcone.
- The four new cruise ships will have a gross tonnage of
about 64,000 tons and will be equipped with the latest
available technologies. With 461 suites, which will start from 35 meters
squares, will be characterized by a highly innovative design,
also from the point of view of the comfort and relaxation of passengers.
