



June 11, 2021

In 2023 Fincantieri will deliver "Explora I", the first of four ships of the new company

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) communicated today the official launch of its company in the luxury cruise segment, announcement following decision revealed in March 2019 to order Fincantieri, with a investment worth more than two billion euros, four ships destined to operate in this market and the subsequent presentation of the future luxury brand ( of the 14th March and 11 September 2019). The new company will be called Explora Journeys and Explora I will be the name of the first of the four luxury units built by Fincantieri that the will deliver in 2023, while the next ones will be completed in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

"Building a luxury brand that redefines the cruise experience and create a category in its own right - explained Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, the passenger division of the MSC group - was a vision that my family and I have been cultivating for a long time." a project that physically kicks off today with the ceremony of cutting the first sheet metal of explora I san Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) at the Service Centre Navali, specialized in logistics services and processing for the sheet metal park. The ship will then be built on the construction site Fincantieri naval ship of Monfalcone.

The four new cruise ships will have a gross tonnage of about 64,000 tons and will be equipped with the latest available technologies. With 461 suites, which will start from 35 meters squares, will be characterized by a highly innovative design, also from the point of view of the comfort and relaxation of passengers.









