Brussels authorises aid to shipping companies
french people carrying passengers
Contributions of EUR 23 million planned
The European Commission has authorised an aid programme for
French shipping companies carrying passengers who
will last for 12 months and a contribution
estimated at €23 million. Brussels explained that
the amount of assistance paid to beneficiaries will be equal to
maximum to the sum of the sums paid by the employer for more than
contributions, and more precisely for personal contributions,
general social contributions and contributions for debt repayment
social.
The Commission has specified that this scheme complies with the
community guidelines on State aid for transport
Maritime.