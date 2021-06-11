ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Brussels authorises aid to shipping companies french people carrying passengers

Contributions of EUR 23 million planned

The European Commission has authorised an aid programme for French shipping companies carrying passengers who will last for 12 months and a contribution estimated at €23 million. Brussels explained that the amount of assistance paid to beneficiaries will be equal to maximum to the sum of the sums paid by the employer for more than contributions, and more precisely for personal contributions, general social contributions and contributions for debt repayment social.

The Commission has specified that this scheme complies with the community guidelines on State aid for transport Maritime.



