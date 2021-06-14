ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
June 14, 2021

MHI is developing a standalone forklift to low temperature environments

The vehicle uses a laser guidance method

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Logisnext are developing a forklift without crew using a suitable laser guidance method in particular to operate in low temperature environments. From March tests have been started for a medium operating in an environment temperature of -10 degrees centigrade and in the future it will be developed a laser technology capable of being used in environments at -25°C.


