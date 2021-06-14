MHI is developing a standalone forklift to
low temperature environments
The vehicle uses a laser guidance method
Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its subsidiary
Mitsubishi Logisnext are developing a forklift without
crew using a suitable laser guidance method in
particular to operate in low temperature environments. From March
tests have been started for a medium operating in an environment
temperature of -10 degrees centigrade and in the future it will be
developed a laser technology capable of being used in
environments at -25°C.