June 14, 2021

Original news Pan Ocean to exit Singapore Stock Exchange

The primary quotation on the market will be maintained South Korean equities

South Korean shipping company Pan Ocean announced today the decision to implement a voluntary delisting to get out of the singapore stock market, plan - the company pointed out - that does not constitute a privatisation, meaning the company maintain its primary listing on the Korean Stock Exchange.









