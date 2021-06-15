|
June 15, 2021
- NYK orders 12 more pure car truck carriers of capacity
of 6,800-7,000 cars
- They will be built by Japanese shipyards Shin
Kurushima Dockyard Co. and Nihon Shipyard Co.
- The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)
signed a memorandum of understanding with the compatriots Shin
Kurushima Dockyard Co. and Nihon Shipyard Co. to build 12
Pure Car Truck Carrier powered by liquefied natural gas. The Two
shipyards will build six PCTC each and deliver them
between fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2028. The new units
199.95 meters long, 38.00 meters wide and will have a
capacity of 6,800-7,000 cars.
- NYK already has orders in place for the construction of more
eight PCTcs, also powered by LNG, which are under construction in
japan and delivered by 2024, with the first ship, the Sakura
Leader,which was delivered by shin shipyard
Kurushima Dockyard last October.
- A total of the 20 garage ships commissioned by NYK
involve an investment of about 200 billion yen (1.8
billions of dollars).
