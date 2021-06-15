



June 15, 2021

Original news NYK orders 12 more pure car truck carriers of capacity of 6,800-7,000 cars

They will be built by Japanese shipyards Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and Nihon Shipyard Co.

The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) signed a memorandum of understanding with the compatriots Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and Nihon Shipyard Co. to build 12 Pure Car Truck Carrier powered by liquefied natural gas. The Two shipyards will build six PCTC each and deliver them between fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2028. The new units 199.95 meters long, 38.00 meters wide and will have a capacity of 6,800-7,000 cars.

NYK already has orders in place for the construction of more eight PCTcs, also powered by LNG, which are under construction in japan and delivered by 2024, with the first ship, the Sakura Leader,which was delivered by shin shipyard Kurushima Dockyard last October.

A total of the 20 garage ships commissioned by NYK involve an investment of about 200 billion yen (1.8 billions of dollars).









