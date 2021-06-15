|
June 15, 2021
Salvatore d'Amico is the new Chairman of the Group
Young Shipowners of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma). Today the Assembly unanimously elected him
which has also renewed the board that is composed,
as well as Salvatore d'Amico, vice presidents Giovanni Cinque,
Marialaura Dell'Abate and Vittorio Morace, by andrea
Cavo, Lorenzo d'Amico, Giovanni Filippi, Filippo Gavarone, Nicolò
Iguera, Giulia Palazzeschi and Andrea Poliseno and the past president
Giacomo Gavarone.
- In passing the baton to d'Amico, Giacomo Gavarone
briefly retraced the most important moments of his
mandate, recalling in particular the intensive work carried out by the
Young Shipowners Group to update comparative study
between the Italian flag and other foreign reference registers.
"I am very proud, " he said, "to conclude my
sent with the publication of this study, with which we
had the youthful effrontery to suggest concrete solutions and
cost-free aimed at simplifying and making more up-to-date the
national legislation in the sector. This is a job that I think
very important for our businesses, which are located
daily to confront with foreign flags that have made
speed and administrative simplicity a
characterizing element to be competitive in a market for
international nature such as shipping.'
