



June 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Salvatore d'Amico is the new Chairman of the Group Young Owners of Confitarma

Comparative study between the Italian flag and other registers Foreign Affairs

Salvatore d'Amico is the new Chairman of the Group Young Shipowners of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma). Today the Assembly unanimously elected him which has also renewed the board that is composed, as well as Salvatore d'Amico, vice presidents Giovanni Cinque, Marialaura Dell'Abate and Vittorio Morace, by andrea Cavo, Lorenzo d'Amico, Giovanni Filippi, Filippo Gavarone, Nicolò Iguera, Giulia Palazzeschi and Andrea Poliseno and the past president Giacomo Gavarone.

In passing the baton to d'Amico, Giacomo Gavarone briefly retraced the most important moments of his mandate, recalling in particular the intensive work carried out by the Young Shipowners Group to update comparative study between the Italian flag and other foreign reference registers. "I am very proud, " he said, "to conclude my sent with the publication of this study, with which we had the youthful effrontery to suggest concrete solutions and cost-free aimed at simplifying and making more up-to-date the national legislation in the sector. This is a job that I think very important for our businesses, which are located daily to confront with foreign flags that have made speed and administrative simplicity a characterizing element to be competitive in a market for international nature such as shipping.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail