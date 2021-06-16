|
June 16, 2021
- For the first time, the Port of Los Angeles has moved more
of a million containers in a month
- In May, traffic was 1.01 million teu
(+74,0%)
- In May 2021, the Port of Los Angeles established its
new historical record of monthly container traffic having
1.01 million teu, a volume that represents the first
exceeding the threshold of one million containers moved in
an increase of +74.0% on May 2020 and 31,000 teu in
more than the previous historical peak marked in October
2020.
- The new record was achieved both thanks to a
volume of container traffic full on landing never reached in
was 536,000 teu, with an increase in the number of
+75.0% on May 2020 and an increase of 19,000 teu on the previous
august 2020, both thanks to the new monthly record of
empty containers on board that stood at 361,000 teu, the
+111.4% more than in May 2020 and an increase of 20
compared to the previous record of March 2021. Containers
empty on landing amounted to 5,000 teu (+11,734.7%) and the
containers full on boarding at 110,000 teu (+5.3%).
- In the first five months of this year, the Californian port
4.55 million teu, with a total of 4.55 million teu, with a
increase of +48.2% over the same period of 2020, of which 2.37%
million teu full on landing (+49.6%), 568,000 teu full of
boarding (-11.1%), 1.60 million empty teu on boarding (+96.6%)
and 14,000 empty teu on landing (-58.8%).