



June 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

For the first time, the Port of Los Angeles has moved more of a million containers in a month

In May, traffic was 1.01 million teu (+74,0%)

In May 2021, the Port of Los Angeles established its new historical record of monthly container traffic having 1.01 million teu, a volume that represents the first exceeding the threshold of one million containers moved in an increase of +74.0% on May 2020 and 31,000 teu in more than the previous historical peak marked in October 2020.

The new record was achieved both thanks to a volume of container traffic full on landing never reached in was 536,000 teu, with an increase in the number of +75.0% on May 2020 and an increase of 19,000 teu on the previous august 2020, both thanks to the new monthly record of empty containers on board that stood at 361,000 teu, the +111.4% more than in May 2020 and an increase of 20 compared to the previous record of March 2021. Containers empty on landing amounted to 5,000 teu (+11,734.7%) and the containers full on boarding at 110,000 teu (+5.3%).

In the first five months of this year, the Californian port 4.55 million teu, with a total of 4.55 million teu, with a increase of +48.2% over the same period of 2020, of which 2.37% million teu full on landing (+49.6%), 568,000 teu full of boarding (-11.1%), 1.60 million empty teu on boarding (+96.6%) and 14,000 empty teu on landing (-58.8%).











