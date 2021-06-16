



June 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year, freight traffic in Greek ports decreased by -6.9%

Passengers fell by -44.8%

In 2020, Greek ports moved a total of 150.4 million tonnes of goods, down -6.9% on the year the previous period, which was the result of the downsisings of -11.5%, -8.7% and -8.0% produced in the second, third and fourth respectively quarter of 2020, which followed the slight increase of +1.1% recorded in the first quarter of the year.

In 2020, international traffic alone amounted to 122.5 million tonnes (-4.8%), of which 69.8 million tonnes tonnes on landing (-5.1%) and 52.7 million tonnes boarding (-4.5%). The decrease in traffic is more marked which stood at 27.8 million tonnes (-15,2%). In the rolling stock segment alone, total traffic is more than 7.1 million vehicles (-35.6%), of which almost 6.6 million million national traffic vehicles (-35.9%) and 518,000 international traffic (-31.9%), of which 271,000 at landing (-32,1%) and 247,000 on boarding (-31.6%).

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is heavy they had last year on passenger traffic in ports 20.8 million people (-44.8%), of including 20.2 million passengers in national traffic (-43.9%) and 658,000 in international traffic (-63.3%), including 342,000 at landing (-62.5%) and 316,000 on boarding (-64.1%).

Today the Hellenic Statistical Authority has announced that in only fourth quarter of 2020 freight traffic in ports totalled 36.7 million tonnes, with a decrease of -8.0% over the corresponding period of the year 29.9 million tonnes of traffic (-7.1%), including 16.8 million tonnes per landing (-8.6%) and 13.1 million tonnes at boarding (-5.1%) and 6.8 million tonnes of national traffic (-12.0%). in the rolling stock segment traffic was 1.5 million vehicles (-24.4%), of which 1.4 million in national traffic (-25.1%) and 125,000 in international traffic (-15.9%), including 64,000 at landing (-14.3%) and 61,000 on boarding (-17.5%).

In the last quarter of last year, traffic passenger numbers were almost 3.1 million people (-47.6%), with a national traffic of over 2.9 million passengers of national traffic (-47.6%) and 129,000 passengers in traffic (-46.8%), of which 63,000 on landing (-45.0%) and 65,000 boarding (-48.5%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec