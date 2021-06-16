|
|
|
|
June 16, 2021
|
|
- Last year, freight traffic in Greek ports
decreased by -6.9%
-
- Passengers fell by -44.8%
-
- In 2020, Greek ports moved a total of 150.4
million tonnes of goods, down -6.9% on the year
the previous period, which was the result of the downsisings of -11.5%, -8.7% and
-8.0% produced in the second, third and fourth respectively
quarter of 2020, which followed the slight increase of +1.1%
recorded in the first quarter of the year.
-
- In 2020, international traffic alone amounted to
122.5 million tonnes (-4.8%), of which 69.8 million tonnes
tonnes on landing (-5.1%) and 52.7 million tonnes
boarding (-4.5%). The decrease in traffic is more marked
which stood at 27.8 million tonnes
(-15,2%). In the rolling stock segment alone, total traffic is
more than 7.1 million vehicles (-35.6%), of which almost 6.6 million
million national traffic vehicles (-35.9%) and 518,000
international traffic (-31.9%), of which 271,000 at landing
(-32,1%) and 247,000 on boarding (-31.6%).
-
- The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is heavy
they had last year on passenger traffic in ports
20.8 million people (-44.8%), of
including 20.2 million passengers in national traffic (-43.9%) and
658,000 in international traffic (-63.3%), including 342,000 at
landing (-62.5%) and 316,000 on boarding (-64.1%).
-
- Today the Hellenic Statistical Authority has announced that in
only fourth quarter of 2020 freight traffic in ports
totalled 36.7 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -8.0% over the corresponding period of the year
29.9 million tonnes of traffic
(-7.1%), including 16.8 million tonnes per
landing (-8.6%) and 13.1 million tonnes at boarding (-5.1%) and
6.8 million tonnes of national traffic (-12.0%). in the
rolling stock segment traffic was 1.5 million
vehicles (-24.4%), of which 1.4 million in national traffic (-25.1%)
and 125,000 in international traffic (-15.9%), including 64,000 at
landing (-14.3%) and 61,000 on boarding (-17.5%).
-
- In the last quarter of last year, traffic
passenger numbers were almost 3.1 million people (-47.6%),
with a national traffic of over 2.9 million passengers of
national traffic (-47.6%) and 129,000 passengers in traffic
(-46.8%), of which 63,000 on landing (-45.0%) and 65,000
boarding (-48.5%).