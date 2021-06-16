



June 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New Spanish national strategic consortium to promote the use of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector

Promoters are Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft

In Spain, IndesIA, a consortium of strategic strategy whose purpose is to promote the use of data and artificial intelligence in Spanish industrial companies. The initiative sees the Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft to which they are adding over a hundred small and medium-sized enterprises.

By announcing the creation of the consortium, the promoters pointed out that in Spain the industrial sector faces challenges, including the need to increase competitiveness through the automation and optimization of industrial processes, the need to improve sustainability through energy efficiency, to develop new materials with impact and to promote commitment to circular economy. In order to meet these challenges - they have emphasised - it is necessary to increase the use of data and artificial intelligence throughout the value chain.







