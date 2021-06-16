|
|
|
|
June 16, 2021
|
|
- New Spanish national strategic consortium to promote
the use of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector
-
- Promoters are Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas
Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft
-
- In Spain, IndesIA, a consortium of
strategic strategy whose purpose is to promote the use of data
and artificial intelligence in Spanish industrial companies.
The initiative sees the Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia,
Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft to which they are
adding over a hundred small and medium-sized enterprises.
-
- By announcing the creation of the consortium, the promoters
pointed out that in Spain the industrial sector faces
challenges, including the need to increase
competitiveness through the automation and optimization of
industrial processes, the need to improve sustainability
through energy efficiency, to develop new materials with
impact and to promote commitment to
circular economy. In order to meet these challenges - they have
emphasised - it is necessary to increase the use of data and
artificial intelligence throughout the value chain.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail