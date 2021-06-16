



June 16, 2021

Original news Visit of a delegation from Qterminals to the Channel Port of Cagliari

Possible interest in container terminal management. Deiana: "I welcome this visit while maintaining a cautious optimism'

Yesterday and today a delegation from the terminal company Qatari QTerminals visited the port of Cagliari, where the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia is the distressing search for an operator who intends to manage the container terminal at Porto Canale, a port that is inactive by mid-2019 when Cagliari International Container Terminal (CICT), of the Contship Italia group, had ceased operations.

Explaining that QTerminals representatives carried out a technical visit to the Cagliari container terminal and held meetings with the heads of the AdSP, the Sardinian port authority he pointed out that 'this is a first significant step in view of a possible request for the granting of the compendium and the potential revival of traffic and employment.' The port authority specified that 'the AdSP and QTerminals have been consistently supported by the agency invitalia in coordination with mise, with the involvement of the Italian Embassy in Qatar, supported by ICE, and the Embassy of Qatar in Italy."

Making it known that Nadeem M. Mian, chief commercial officer, and the Captain Mrityunjay Dhawal, chief operations officer of QTerminals, have expressed their company's intention to continue its assessments and analyses in the coming weeks' and stated that they were 'in any case were impressed by the infrastructure and its potential", the President of the Sea AdSP of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, stated that, "given the delicacy of the moment, I think it is appropriate to maintain the maximum confidentiality and do not disseminate further details about the process. greeting favourablely this visit -- he concluded -- maintaining a cautious optimism."

Deiana's cautious optimism is largely motivated the negative outcome of the market solicitation procedure to apply for a concession for the Sardinian container terminal, process that ended with the arrival of only one proposal that was at the beginning of this year definitively rejected by the port due to some 'inade area gaps' in the administrative, financial, operational and technical' of the ( of the 31st August 2020 and 4 February 2021).

QTerminals is the company formed by Qatari Mwani (51%) and Milaha (49%) specifically created for the management of the new national port of Hamad which was inaugurated at the end of 2016 ( of the 30th November 2016). Recently the terminal company the Middle East has extended its range of activity beyond border with the award of participation in the management of Ukrainian ports of Olvia and Kherson and obtaining the property and management of the Turkish commercial port of Antalya ( of the 27th January and 22 October 2020).







