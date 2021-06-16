|
June 16, 2021
- Visit of a delegation from Qterminals to the Channel Port of
Cagliari
-
- Possible interest in container terminal management.
Deiana: "I welcome this visit while maintaining a
cautious optimism'
-
- Yesterday and today a delegation from the terminal company
Qatari QTerminals visited the port of Cagliari, where
the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia is
the distressing search for an operator who intends to manage the
container terminal at Porto Canale, a port that is inactive by
mid-2019 when Cagliari International Container Terminal
(CICT), of the Contship Italia group, had ceased operations.
-
- Explaining that QTerminals representatives carried out
a technical visit to the Cagliari container terminal and held
meetings with the heads of the AdSP, the Sardinian port authority
he pointed out that 'this is a first significant step in
view of a possible request for the granting of the compendium and the
potential revival of traffic and employment.'
The port authority specified that 'the
AdSP and QTerminals have been consistently supported by the agency
invitalia in coordination with mise, with the
involvement of the Italian Embassy in Qatar, supported by ICE,
and the Embassy of Qatar in Italy."
-
- Making it known that Nadeem M. Mian, chief commercial officer, and the
Captain Mrityunjay Dhawal, chief operations officer of QTerminals,
have expressed their company's intention to
continue its assessments and analyses in the coming
weeks' and stated that they were 'in any case
were impressed by the infrastructure and its
potential", the President of the Sea AdSP of
Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, stated that, "given the
delicacy of the moment, I think it is appropriate to maintain the maximum
confidentiality and do not disseminate further details about the process. greeting
favourablely this visit -- he concluded -- maintaining a cautious
optimism."
-
- Deiana's cautious optimism is largely motivated
the negative outcome of the market solicitation procedure to
apply for a concession for the Sardinian container terminal,
process that ended with the arrival of only one proposal that was
at the beginning of this year definitively rejected by the
port due to some 'inade area gaps' in the
administrative, financial, operational and technical' of the
(
of the 31st
August 2020 and 4
February 2021).
-
- QTerminals is the company formed by Qatari
Mwani (51%) and Milaha (49%) specifically created for the management of the
new national port of Hamad which was inaugurated at the
end of 2016
(
of the 30th
November 2016). Recently the terminal company
the Middle East has extended its range of activity beyond
border with the award of participation in the management of
Ukrainian ports of Olvia and Kherson and obtaining the property and
management of the Turkish commercial port of Antalya
(
of the 27th
January and 22
October 2020).
