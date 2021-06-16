ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
June 16, 2021

New service of the Indian NVOCC Sarjak Container Lines from Italian ports to South America

Departures from the ports of the upper Tyrrhenian sea and the upper Adriatic to the ports of Colombia and Peru

The Indian NVOCC Sarjak Container Lines has inaugurated a regular service from Italian ports to South America which provides for departures from the ports of the upper Tyrrhenian sea and the upper Adriatic towards the ports of Buenaventura and Cartagena in Colombia and callao, Pisco, Salaverry, Matarani and Paita in Peru. The service goes to to the routes already served by the NVOCC to India and the Indian subcontinent, East and South East Asia, the Middle East East, the American West Coast, Russia and the Baltic. Also for the new trade, to assist Sarjak Container Lines in Italy, Croatia and Malta is the maritime agency Genoa intersea of the Finsea group.



