|
|
June 16, 2021
|
|
- New service of the Indian NVOCC Sarjak Container Lines from
Italian ports to South America
-
- Departures from the ports of the upper Tyrrhenian sea and the upper Adriatic
to the ports of Colombia and Peru
-
- The Indian NVOCC Sarjak Container Lines has inaugurated a
regular service from Italian ports to South America which provides for
departures from the ports of the upper Tyrrhenian sea and the upper Adriatic towards the
ports of Buenaventura and Cartagena in Colombia and callao, Pisco,
Salaverry, Matarani and Paita in Peru. The service goes to
to the routes already served by the NVOCC to India and
the Indian subcontinent, East and South East Asia, the Middle East
East, the American West Coast, Russia and the
Baltic. Also for the new trade, to assist Sarjak Container
Lines in Italy, Croatia and Malta is the maritime agency
Genoa intersea of the Finsea group.