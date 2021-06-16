



June 16, 2021

Construction of the new Fire Station

It will be realized in 18 months in malaspina cove and will replace the current headquarters on the Garibaldi Pier

In the port of La Spezia, work has begun on construction of the new Fire Brigade barracks, a building on two levels with access to the quay that will be built malaspina in 18 months. The works will be carried out by the company I.Tec. Srl of Villa del Conte (Padua) contract worth €1.8 million.

The new barracks in port, which will replace the old headquarters of the Fire Brigade on Garibaldi Pier, will have an area covered with 587 square meters and will consist of two bodies independent organisations, in which various activities and activities will be hosted services. On the ground floor there is a location of the garage, the storage of nautical material, the equipment, the mute washing/storage room, the warehouse, the charging room cylinders and the thermal power plant in addition to the services. On the mezzanine floor the atrium, the operating room, the canteen, the kitchen will be located the pantry the dressing room, the toilets and the room dishwasher.

The relocation of the Fire Brigade's headquarters will make it possible to recover the spaces occupied by the current barracks on the Pier garibaldi and allocate them to other purposes, in implementation of a process reorganisation and rationalisation of port functions initiated by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea eastern.







