|
|
|
|
June 16, 2021
|
|
- Construction of the new
Fire Station
-
- It will be realized in 18 months in malaspina cove and
will replace the current headquarters on the Garibaldi Pier
-
- In the port of La Spezia, work has begun on
construction of the new Fire Brigade barracks, a building
on two levels with access to the quay that will be built
malaspina in 18 months. The works will be carried out
by the company I.Tec. Srl of Villa del Conte (Padua)
contract worth €1.8 million.
-
- The new barracks in port, which will replace the old headquarters
of the Fire Brigade on Garibaldi Pier, will have an area
covered with 587 square meters and will consist of two bodies
independent organisations, in which various activities and activities will be hosted
services. On the ground floor there is a location
of the garage, the storage of nautical material, the equipment,
the mute washing/storage room, the warehouse, the charging room
cylinders and the thermal power plant in addition to the services. On the mezzanine floor
the atrium, the operating room, the canteen, the kitchen will be located
the pantry the dressing room, the toilets and the room
dishwasher.
-
- The relocation of the Fire Brigade's headquarters will make it possible to
recover the spaces occupied by the current barracks on the Pier
garibaldi and allocate them to other purposes, in implementation of a process
reorganisation and rationalisation of port functions
initiated by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
eastern.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail