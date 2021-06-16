



June 16, 2021

Original news Meyer Turku begins construction of the first of three ships to be 200,000 TSL cruise to Royal Caribbean

The first unit, "Icon of the Seas", will be delivered in autumn 2023

On Monday, meyer turku shipyard is the first sheet metal of the Icon of the Seas has been cut, the first of three cruise ships of two hundred thousand tons to toe of the "Icon" class ordered by the group American cruise ship Royal Caribbean at the plant finnish naval mechanical that will be powered by liquefied natural gas ( of the11th October 2016 and 2 July 2019). The Icon of the Seas will be completed autumn of 2023.









