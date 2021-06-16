|
|
June 16, 2021
|
|
- Meyer Turku begins construction of the first of three ships to be
200,000 TSL cruise to Royal Caribbean
-
- The first unit, "Icon of the Seas", will be
delivered in autumn 2023
-
- On Monday, meyer turku shipyard is
the first sheet metal of the Icon of the Seas has been cut,
the first of three cruise ships of two hundred thousand tons to toe
of the "Icon" class ordered by the group
American cruise ship Royal Caribbean at the plant
finnish naval mechanical that will be powered by liquefied natural gas
(
of the11th
October 2016 and 2
July 2019). The Icon of the Seas will be completed
autumn of 2023.